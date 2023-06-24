Female hiker killed by falling rocks in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tragedy struck over the holiday weekend, when a 45-year-old woman from Yilan was struck by a falling boulder while hiking in the mountains of Taichung.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday (June 23) in Taichung’s Heping District, reported UDN. The victim, a woman surnamed Huang (黃), worked as an employee of the Yilan County Police Department’s accounting office, and was hiking with a group of eight friends when the accident occurred.



Huang was struck on the head by a rock falling down the mountain and was knocked unconscious. The Taichung Fire Department received a distress call from the hikers at 5:47 p.m.

Her companions carried her down the trail to the Jianxi Mountain Lodge, which was approximately 10 minutes away. Medical responders quickly arrived but there were no signs of life.

The Taichung Fire Department dispatched a helicopter early Saturday morning (June 24), which was able to transport Huang’s body off of the mountain by 7:30 a.m.

Colleagues at the Yilan County Police Department were deeply saddened by the news of Huang’s passing.