Central Taiwan mountain bicycle race avoids holiday traffic chaos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fears that a bicycle race to the top of one of Taiwan’s most popular mountains would cause traffic chaos on the third day of the Dragon Boat Holiday failed to materialize Saturday (June 24).

The holiday has led to a massive interest in domestic travel, with thousands taking the ferry to Taitung County’s Green Island or driving to Xitou Nature Education Area in Nantou County to escape high temperatures.

One of the most popular destinations during any holiday is Hehuanshan, a 3,400-meter-high peak in central Taiwan. The organization of a bicycle race to Wuling Pass on the mountain on the third day of the Dragon Boat Festival led to fears that drivers and bus passengers would get stuck for hours while waiting for cyclists to complete the event, per CNA.

However, due to preventive action by local and central authorities, the 1,200 cyclists pedaling up to an altitude of 3,275 m did not cause any disruption. Three groups left the town of Puli separately around 5 a.m., with the race over by noon.

Police and staff from the Ministry of Transportation were present at key intersections to help solve any congestion, the authorities said. Qingjing Farm, a popular tourist destination along the route, said 7,124 people visited the site Friday (June 23), but the number was expected to fall to 5,000 Saturday, due to media coverage ahead of the cycling race.