Taiwan tracks 27 Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In addition to eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels tracked around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (June 23) and Saturday (June 24) at 6 a.m., a further 19 aircraft were detected after 8 a.m., eight of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and approached the 24-nautical-mile line.

One of the aircraft, a Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter, entered Taiwan's ADIZ from the east, the military said.

Additionally, five People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels conducted joint combat patrols around Taiwan in the morning, up to 11 a.m.

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it was closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). It also deployed combat air control (CAB) planes, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems.

So far this month, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has sent 288 military aircraft and 127 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



China’s Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter entered Taiwan’s east ADIZ. (MND photo)