Taiwan Navy to acquire 2nd guided missile corvette next week

'Aircraft carrier killer' is undergoing tests and is third of 10 such ships being built

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/24 15:14
The Ta Chiang and Tuo Chiang corvettes. 

The Ta Chiang and Tuo Chiang corvettes.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy is expected to take delivery next week of the second Tuo Chiang-class guided missile corvette, also known as an “aircraft carrier killer,” reports said Saturday (June 24).

The Fu Chiang has been sailing since September 2022, with Lungteh Shipbuilding judging tests to have been successful, per CNA. It will hand over the new ship to the Navy at a ceremony next week, according to military sources.

The Ministry of National Defense ordered 10 of the Tuo Chiang-class ships, which are set to be built before the end of 2026. The corvettes are equipped with 16 Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, four Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles, and eight Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles, earning the ships the moniker of “carrier killer.”

The first ship in the series, the Ta Chiang, was launched in December 2020, based on a prototype named the Tuo Chiang and commissioned in 2015. After the Fu Chiang, the third corvette, the Hsu Chiang, started tests in February, while a fourth one, as yet unnamed, was reportedly spotted near Suao in Yilan County.
