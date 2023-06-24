Taiwan promotes tourism at The Oculus in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau set up stalls inside one of New York City’s newest landmarks, The Oculus, to promote travel to Taiwan, reports said Saturday (June 24).

The Oculus is a transportation hub with a shopping mall built alongside the One World Trade Center in the aftermath of Sept. 11. Opened in 2016, the white building with wing-shaped tips was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and symbolizes a bird flying out mof a child’s hand.

Commuters and visitors are now able to spot colorful blocks spelling out the word “Taiwan” in the main hall, per CNA. “My Taiwan Story” was an activity lasting two days and included lacquered umbrellas available for visitors to take selfies with, against a background of sound effects from Taiwan’s forests and ocean.

Stalls offered tea tastings, 360 degrees virtual reality (VR) movies, and interactive games featuring an around-the-island bicycle trip, with prizes including typical foods, tea, and shopping bags with designs rooted in Taiwanese culture.

Visitors to Taiwan would agree that the country’s name stood for “They Are Incredibly Warm and Nice,” Taiwan representative in New York James Lee (李光章) told the news conference launching the event. The Tourism Bureau’s office in the city said it wanted to remind mainstream travelers in the United States that Taiwan was open for business again in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.