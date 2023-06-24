Taiwanese violinist accused of sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— An internationally acclaimed violinist from Taiwan stands accused of sexual harassment by two women.

On June 20, a New York-based pianist Lin Lan-hsuan (林蘭軒) claimed on Facebook that a renowned Taiwanese violinist, also surnamed Lin and over 50 years old, touched her buttocks twice at a private gathering in 2018, and attempted to kiss her.

Despite her wish to leave the event, her friends, oblivious to the harassment, chastised her for dampening the mood. Subsequently, the violinist took her aside and asked her to spend the night at his place.

"I firmly refused and consistently said 'no,' and eventually he relented," according to the post. The pianist shared that her fellow musicians advised her to remain silent to safeguard her career.

The pianist, speaking to Taiwan News, did not disclose the full name of the alleged perpetrator due to legal considerations.

On Thursday (June 22), Lin Cho-liang (林昭亮), through Lin and Associates Law Firm, issued a statement on Facebook. He urged the public not to spread false reports or make malicious comments.



Purported letter from Lin and Associates Law Firm, on behalf of violinist Lin Cho-liang. (Lin and Associates Law Firm screenshot)

“These actions have harmed Lin's reputation and severely disrupted the peaceful lives of his family members,” the statement read.

On Friday, Taiwanese cellist Annie Chang (張道文) accused a violinist surnamed "Lin" of inappropriate behavior. She expressed frustration that instead of apologizing, Lin attempted to silence women by releasing statements through his attorneys.

She recounted an incident in 2011 when she met Lin at a hotel lobby in Taiwan to discuss an upcoming performance. Lin later invited her to his hotel room.

"Lin commented on my appearance in a bikini and remarked on the size of my breasts. He inquired about my bra size and asked if he could touch them, as his hands moved closer," according to the Facebook post.

Chang said she was taken aback and asked him to stop. Lin then offered to give her a massage and put her calves on his thighs, but she withdrew her legs.

Despite her rejections, the violinist persisted. "He caressed my back and sat close to me," said Chang who then excused herself to go to the bathroom and called her friends.

Upon returning to the sofa, Chang said Lin put his head on her thighs and touched her body. She said she hastily left the room.

"If I don't speak up about my painful experience at this moment, there may be more victims who suffer in silence. How many more victims will there be in the future?" Chang said.

The cellist disclosed that she had heard of additional victims and urged them to come forward and defend themselves.