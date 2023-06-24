AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 17 - June 23

Supporters ask for gifts during a campaign rally of the Cabal party as they wait for their presidential candidate Edmond Mulet in San Juan Sacatepeque... Supporters ask for gifts during a campaign rally of the Cabal party as they wait for their presidential candidate Edmond Mulet in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Guatemalans go to the polls on June 25. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)