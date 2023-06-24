Respected Indigenous artist drowns at sea in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A celebrated Amis artist Lafin Sawmah, 40 years old, died tragically after being swept out to sea while fishing with friends on Friday (June 23).

A search party was called to scour the shores of Taitung’s Changbin Township until nearly midnight on Friday, after Lafin was reported missing at sea, reported UDN. Lafin’s body was found early Saturday (June 24) but with no vital signs.



Lafin and two friends went fishing on Friday afternoon to prepare a ceremonial catch of fish, to be used in an annual ritual on Saturday. Taitung Fire Department received a distress call at 5 p.m. reporting that a person had gone missing while diving near Sanjian village.

The search was resumed at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and Lafin’s body was found about 100 meters from where he went missing by 6:30 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to the customs of the Ciwkangan clan of the Amis tribe, young warriors traditionally go fishing the day before a ritual sacrifice. Lafin and his companions were collecting fish to be offered to the tribal elders and the god of the sea.

Lafin Sawmah was a local artist, skilled in woodworking, who self-developed his skills. His sculptures reflected a traditional Indigenous style infused with modern sensibility.

Lafin took part in many art exhibitions over the last decade. One of his sculptures was awarded the Pulima Art Prize in 2018.