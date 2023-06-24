Alexa
Numerous gas leaks and fires reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu County

Gas pipelines in several buildings burst in Zhubei City Saturday due to excessive pressure

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/24 10:50
Residential building on Zhongzheng Rd., Zhubei City, June 24. (Hsinchu Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Zhubei City, Hsinchu County experienced a series of gas explosions and fires caused by abnormal pressure levels in gas pipelines of several residential buildings on Saturday morning (June 24).

Around 8 a.m., the Hsinchu County Fire Department received 15 calls reporting gas leaks and 12 calls from people with fires in their homes, reported UDN. The gas leaks were reported in several areas north of Douzipu Creek, with some residents reportedly hearing caps suddenly burst off of pipes in their kitchen.

In a building on Zhongzheng East Road, a dozen people were trapped above the ninth floor due to smoke and fire blocking stairwells. However, the fire department was able to rescue everyone in danger and quickly put out the flames, with no casualties or injuries reported, per LTN.

Hsinchu Gas Company is working with investigators to determine why gas pressure was abnormally high in the area, which resulted in the leaks and fires. Officials are checking on other buildings and cautioning residents to be aware of possible gas leaks.
