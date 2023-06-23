LIVE — Russia's Wagner chief faces 'mutiny' charges

Russia launches criminal investigation into Wagner chief Prigozhin

Prigozhin said Russian military attacked his forces

Spat comes after Prigozhin criticized Russia's military leadership

Prigozhin: Ready to 'go all the way' as mercenary forces cross from Ukraine into Russia

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia and that they were ready to go "all the way" in their challenge to the Russian military.

The Wagner chief said his forces had crossed the border into the southern Russian city of Rostov and added his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Russian forces may face off against Wagner troops, DW analyst says

DW's Russia analyst Konstantin Eggert said that "it's a possibility" that Russian troops may end up facing off against Wagner mercenary forces.

Eggert said that the Kremlin has ordered the mobilization of the special police forces as well as the FSB state security agency.

"There will be forces that will, I think, eventually confront the Wagner group if they decide to go into battle," he said. "But it still remains to be seen."

Unverified reports on Telegram said that Prigozhin's Wagner forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine without any resistance from Russian border guards.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear on television soon to address the situation, "it will look really strange, it will look like weakness and I think that it will have a lasting effect on Putin's regime no matter what the outcome of this particular crisis is," Eggert said.

Russia: Ukraine taking advantage of spat to ready troops near Bakhmut

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian troops of taking advantage of the infighting between the Wagner group and the Russian military to prepare its troops for an assault on Bakhmut.

"Taking advantage of Prigozhin's provocation to disorganize the situation, the Kyiv regime near the Bakhmut front is concentrating units... for offensive actions," the ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Russian forces declared control of Bakhmut in May, but Ukrainian forces have made it difficult for Russia to hold on to the city as they shape up a counteroffensive to take back territories.

Russia: Prigozhin could face up to 20 years in prison

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that Prigozhin's actions could see him sentenced to 12 to 20 years behind bars.

The office said Prigozhin was charged under Article 279 of the Russian Criminal Code for organizing an armed insurrection. "His actions will be given a proper legal assessment," it added.

Security has been reportedly tightened in Moscow

Security was boosted around government buildings, transport facilities and other key locations in Moscow, Russia state media TASS reported.

The new measures came after the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, unleashed a challenge to Russia's military leadership, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister.

How has Ukraine reacted?

Ukraine has said it is monitoring the infighting between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership.

"We are watching," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

Russia: Prigozhin's claims not based in fact

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has criticized claims by Prigozhin regarding the alleged attack on Wagner forces.

"The allegations spread in the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis in fact. That is why the FSB has initiated criminal proceedings on the basis of these statements for calling for an armed coup," the committee said.

Prigozhin, the outspoken leader of the Wagner Group, has feuded publicly with Russia's defense heads for months, accusing them of battlefield failures in the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Wagner chief accused Russia's military forces of striking and killing his mercenary forces.

Russia's defense ministry has denied the claim.

Russia: FSB urges Wagner troops to ignore Prigozhin's orders

The Russian Federal Security Service or the FSB has urged Wagner troops to ignore Prigozhin's calls for resistance and urged them to detain the Wagner leader.

"Prigozhin's statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces," the FSB said.

Russian commander urges Wagner forces to obey military leadership

A deputy commander of Russia's war on Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, called on Wagner members to not oppose military leadership.

"I urge you to stop," Surovikin said in a video. "The enemy is waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."

"Before it is too late, it is necessary and it is needed to obey the will and order of the popularly elected President of the Russian Federation," Surovikin added.

Putin aware of Prigozhin situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the situation regarding Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said "all necessary measures were being taken" after Prigozhin urged Russians to join him in resistance against Russian military leaders.

Prigozhin was a close friend of Putin and was once known as "Putin's chef." Although Prigozhin has been critical of the Russian military and its handling of the war in Ukraine, he has refrained from criticizing Putin by name.

Russia launches criminal probe into Wagner chief

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday, accusing him of attempting a "mutiny."

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking his forces in Ukraine.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons," Prigozhin said in an audio message. "Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died."

Russia has denied it attacked Prigozhin's forces. Prigozhin has called on volunteers to join him after the alleged Russian attack.

"This is not a military coup. This is a march for justice," Prigozhin said.

