NBA 2024 potential lottery prospects will once again take multiple paths to the league

This year’s draft class showed there are several ways to get to the NBA with top picks from Europe, the G League, Overtime Elite and the college ranks.

Next year will be no different.

The G League Ignite developmental program has a pair of top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft lottery class. Forwards Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland lead an early list of potential top picks next year.

College players had been selected No. 1 overall in 16 straight years until that streak ended Thursday night when San Antonio drafted Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. And there's a good chance that a college player won't go No. 1 next year.

Here’s an early list of the top potential lottery prospects for 2024:

1. MATAS BUZELIS, G LEAGUE IGNITE

The five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American drew interest from schools like Kentucky and Arizona before signing with Ignite last month. The 6-foot-9 Buzelis, who played at schools in New Hampshire and Kansas the past two seasons, has an all-around offensive game that allows him to confidently shoot the 3-pointer, score on stepbacks or attack off the dribble with his length. His playmaking potential could become even more intriguing as he strengthens a slender 190-pound frame.

2. RON HOLLAND, G LEAGUE IGNITE

Holland is the nation's No. 2 recruit in 247sports' composite rankings. The 6-8, 195-pound forward originally signed as an instate star with Texas before officially signing with Ignite on Tuesday. He's a nimble athlete who runs the floor, gets downhill and offers high-end defensive potential with his length — check out his run-down transition block after his own turnover in the McDonald's All-American Game as an example.

3. ISAIAH COLLIER, USC

Collier heads to Southern California as the nation's No. 1 recruit in 247sports' composite rankings. He's a 6-3, 190-pound point guard with standout passing and good vision, while he's a capable shooter with good burst in the open court and toward the rim. He scored 25 points as co-MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game.

4. ZACCHARIE RISACHER, FRANCE

The 6-8, 200-pounder turned 18 in April and is a developing wing talent with versatility, length and ball-handling skills. He’s reached France’s top professional league — he played on the Tony Parker-owned ASVEL squad — and helped France finish third in the 2022 FIBA U-17 World Cup. He also played in this year's Nike Hoop Summit featuring top U.S. and international prospects.

5. JUSTIN EDWARDS, KENTUCKY

The Kentucky signee is the nation’s No. 3 recruit in 247sports’ composite rankings as a 6-8, 190-pound swingman. The lefty's size and versatility could make him a quality rebounder and defender, with coach John Calipari saying when Edwards signed that he understands "that he can positively impact winning without scoring.”

6. CODY WILLIAMS, COLORADO

The 6-8, 180-pound Williams became the first five-star prospect to sign with Colorado in more than two decades. The younger brother of Oklahoma City's 2022 lottery pick Jalen Williams brings size and length to the wing.

7. AARON BRADSHAW, KENTUCKY

The 7-foot, 210-pound McDonald's All-American and Kentucky signee has the potential to become a strong and mobile rim protector, but he's also comfortable with taking his jumper outside. Adding strength will help his rebounding and paint work, too.

8. JA’KOBE WALTER, BAYLOR

The 6-5, 180-pound Walter is a top-10 national recruit who signed with Baylor. He's a three-level scorer with more than 2,000 career points in high school before his senior year.

9. TYRESE PROCTOR, DUKE

The Duke sophomore has combo-guard skills with the size (6-5, 175) to excel as a shotmaker, playmaker and defender. The Australian had a slow college start after reclassifying to arrive a year early, but was strong down the stretch.

10. D.J. WAGNER, KENTUCKY

The NBA bloodlines are strong for the 6-3, 175-pound combo guard and Kentucky recruit. The son of Dajuan Wagner and grandson of Milt Wagner is known for scoring — which was on display when he had all 19 of his points after halftime to lead a comeback win in the McDonald's All-American Game and join Collier as co-MVP.

11. MACKENZIE MGBAKO, INDIANA

The Duke-turned-Indiana signee is a 6-8, 210-pound forward who can shoot from 3-point range and attack off the dribble, with coach Mike Woodson envisioning him as developing into an inside-out option.

12. DONOVAN CLINGAN, CONNECTICUT

The 7-2, 265-pound sophomore is a sturdy shot-blocker who runs the floor well. He helped Connecticut win last year’s NCAA title and has the chance to show more with Adama Sanogo’s departure.

13. OMAHA BILIEW, IOWA STATE

The 6-8, 210-pound Biliew is only the Cyclones' second McDonald's All-American and the program's highest-ranked signee in the modern era, with coach T.J. Otzelberger projecting him as an “elite” defender.

14. THIERRY DARLAN, G LEAGUE IGNITE

The Ignite signee is a developing 6-7 point guard and graduate of the NBA Academy Africa training center. He also was selected in 2022 for the Basketball Africa League's “BAL Elevate” program for top academy prospects to join league teams.

OTHERS TO WATCH

— XAVIER BOOKER: The 6-11, 220-pound Booker signed with Michigan State as a five-star big man with 3-point range and a 7-5 wingspan.

— STEPHON CASTLE: The 6-6, 205-pound point guard is a top-10 national recruit and Connecticut's highest-ranked addition in more than a decade.

— KYLE FILIPOWSKI: The 7-foot Duke sophomore is a productive go-to scorer and rebounder, but needs to further develop his 3-point shot (28.2%) and show he can defend in space to make the leap.

— BRONNY JAMES: The son of longtime NBA star LeBron James and McDonald's All-American is a 6-3 guard who joins Isaiah Collier in headlining USC's No. 3-ranked recruiting class.

— A.J. JOHNSON: The 6-6 guard and top-25 recruit originally committed to Texas before opting for Australia's National Basketball League for its “Next Stars” developmental program, which produced former NBA rookie of the year LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

