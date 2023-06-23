The Ultimate Guide to Digital Nomad Visa for Spain

The digital revolution is here, and it has completely redefined how we work. More and more people are now shifting towards a remote work lifestyle, letting them take their work on the road, which has led to the rise of digital nomads. To encourage this new breed of remote workers, many countries, including Spain, have introduced Digital Nomad Visas.

This comprehensive guide by renovar papeles will take you through all the essentials of Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, a golden ticket to explore and live in some of Spain’s most iconic cities, like Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, and Tenerife while continuing your remote work.

1. What is a Digital Nomad Visa?

A Digital Nomad Visa is a legal travel document that allows foreign nationals to live and work in the host country while being employed or contracted by companies from their home country. These visas have become increasingly popular as more countries recognize the benefits of attracting international remote workers.

2. Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa: An Overview

Spain, with its pleasant weather, beautiful beaches, historical cities, and vibrant culture, is a dream destination for many. With the introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa, Spain has opened its doors to digital nomads worldwide, including countries like Taiwan, Canada, the USA, Australia, and many more.

This visa allows you to stay in Spain for up to a year and can be renewed. However, please note that it does not grant you access to the local job market.

3. Eligibility and Requirements

Here are the general eligibility criteria and documents required to apply for the Digital Nomad Visa:

Eligibility:

You must be over 18 years old.

You should not have any criminal records.

You should not be in the EU Schengen area illegally.

Documents:

A valid passport with at least 6 months remaining.

Proof of sufficient financial means.

Health insurance with international coverage.

Proof of accommodation in Spain.

Remote work contract or self-employed documentation.

Please note that specific requirements may vary based on your nationality, so it’s essential to check the Spanish embassy or consulate in your country for detailed information.

4. Application Process

The application process for the Digital Nomad Visa is relatively straightforward. Here are the steps:

Fill the Application Form: Complete the national visa application form available on the official Spanish consulate website. Compile the Documents: Gather all the necessary documents. Submit the Application: Schedule an appointment at the nearest Spanish embassy or consulate and submit the application in person. Pay the Fee: Pay the application fee, which is generally around €60-80. Wait for the Approval: It typically takes 1-3 months for the visa application to be processed.

5. Living in Spain: Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, and Tenerife

Spain is a diverse country with much to offer. Let’s take a quick tour of four famous Spanish cities you can call home as a digital nomad:

Barcelona: Known for its stunning architecture, vibrant nightlife, and cosmopolitan feel, Barcelona is a digital nomad’s dream come true. Co-working spaces are abundant, and the city offers a perfect mix of work and play.

Known for its stunning architecture, vibrant nightlife, and cosmopolitan feel, Barcelona is a digital nomad’s dream come true. Co-working spaces are abundant, and the city offers a perfect mix of work and play. Valencia: Valencia combines the appeal of sunny beaches with the charm of old-world history. The city also boasts a booming tech scene, making it a great spot for digital nomads.

Valencia combines the appeal of sunny beaches with the charm of old-world history. The city also boasts a booming tech scene, making it a great spot for digital nomads. Sevilla: This beautiful Andalusian city offers an authentic Spanish experience with its rich culture and traditions. The cost of living is relatively lower, making it a great choice for budget-conscious nomads.

This beautiful Andalusian city offers an authentic Spanish experience with its rich culture and traditions. The cost of living is relatively lower, making it a great choice for budget-conscious nomads. Tenerife: If you prefer island life, Tenerife in the Canary Islands is perfect. With its favorable climate, stunning landscapes, and friendly community, it’s a paradise for outdoor-loving digital nomads.

6. Tips for the Journey