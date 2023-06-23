Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market to Hit US$ 89.3 billion by 2032; Market.us

The women’s health and beauty supplements market refers to the global market for dietary supplements and wellness products specifically targeted towards women’s health and beauty needs. These supplements are designed to support women’s overall well-being, address specific health concerns, and enhance beauty.

The Global Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market size is expected to be worth around USD 89.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 54.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The largest market for women’s health and beauty supplements in North America, primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness, high disposable incomes, and strong presence of key market players. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, fueled by factors such as rising beauty standards, growing urbanization, and increasing awareness of wellness and beauty among women.

Key Takeaway:

By product, the vitamins segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

Comparative Analysis of Adjacent Markets:

The women’s health and beauty supplements market intersects with adjacent markets such as the general dietary supplements market, skincare and beauty products market, and the overall wellness industry. The comparative analysis of these markets helps identify cross-selling opportunities, consumer preferences, and market trends.

Key Strengths of Our Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the global women’s health and beauty supplements market, including market size, growth rate, and key trends. In-depth examination of key market players, their product portfolios, and competitive landscape. Detailed insights into market dynamics, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Analysis of regional markets and emerging market trends. Overview of regulatory frameworks and certifications governing women’s health and beauty supplements.

Market Key Players:

Listed below are some of the most prominent women’s health and beauty supplements market players.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

GNC Holdings, LLC

Bayer AG

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

FANCL Corporation

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Usana Health Sciences, Inc.

By-health Co Ltd

Nu Skin Enterprise, Inc.

Standard Foods Corporation

Vita Life Sciences

Himalaya Wellness Company

Other Key Players

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing focus on self-care and wellness among women. Increasing awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements for health and beauty. Rising disposable incomes and willingness to spend on premium health and beauty products. Influence of social media and beauty influencers on consumer choices. Changing lifestyles and health concerns driving the need for supplementary nutrition.

Restraints:

Lack of regulatory oversight and quality control in the supplements industry. Skepticism and confusion among consumers regarding product claims and efficacy. Potential side effects or interactions with other medications or health conditions. Limited accessibility and affordability in certain regions.

Opportunities:

Growing demand for natural and organic supplements. Expansion into untapped markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Development of innovative formulations and delivery formats. Collaboration with beauty brands or influencers for product endorsements. Integration of technology, such as personalized nutrition and digital platforms, to enhance consumer experience.

Challenges:

Intense competition among market players. Regulatory complexities and compliance with varying regional standards. Establishing trust and credibility among consumers. Educating consumers about the benefits and proper usage of supplements. Addressing concerns and skepticism related to the safety and efficacy of supplements.

Market Segments:

Based on Product

Vitamins

Mineral

Proteins & Amino Acids

Enzymes

Omega-3

Botanicals

Probiotics

Other Products

Based on Application

Beauty (Skin Care, Hair Care, Nail Care, and Other beauty applications)

Women’s Health

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels

Top Impacting Factors:

Increasing emphasis on beauty and wellness among women. Growing awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements for overall health and specific beauty concerns. Rise in disposable incomes and willingness to spend on health and beauty products. Influence of social media, beauty influencers, and celebrity endorsements on consumer choices.

