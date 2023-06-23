“In Vitro Fertilization Market: Advancements and Breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technology”, 2023-2033

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure that helps couples struggling with infertility to conceive a child. Advances in technology and science have made IVF one of the most successful assisted reproductive technologies in the world. As a result, the IVF market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Here’s an overview of the IVF market and what it means for couples seeking fertility treatments.

IVF Market Growth

The in vitro fertilization (IVF) market refers to the global market for assisted reproductive technology that involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body, in a laboratory setting. IVF is a widely used fertility treatment option for individuals and couples experiencing infertility due to various factors.

In 2022, the Global in vitro fertilization market was valued at US$ 19.5 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.8%.

Key Takeaway:

By Type, the IVF with ICSI segment generated the largest revenue share in 2022.

By Product, the equipment segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By Cycle Type, Fresh IVF cycles (Non-Donor) have most of the share.

By End-User, the fertility clinics segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant revenue share of 21.6% from 2023-2032.

Factors Driving the IVF Market Growth

Infertility Prevalence

Infertility affects millions of couples worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, infertility affects 10-15% of couples globally. The increasing prevalence of infertility is a critical factor driving the IVF market growth.

Growth in the Number of IVF Procedures

There has been a steady increase in the number of IVF procedures conducted globally. In 2018, over 2 million IVF procedures were performed worldwide, representing a 6.5% increase from the previous year. The rising demand for IVF procedures from couples struggling with infertility is a key factor driving the market growth.

Advancements in Technology

The IVF market has benefited significantly from advancements in technology, including the use of pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in embryo selection. These advancements have increased the success rates of IVF procedures and improved patient outcomes.

North America currently represents the largest market for IVF, driven by factors such as higher infertility rates, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and higher disposable incomes. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing awareness about IVF treatments, improved healthcare facilities, and rising infertility rates in countries like China and India.

Comparative Analysis of Adjacent Markets:

The IVF market is closely related to the broader fertility services market, which includes various fertility treatments, diagnostic tests, and fertility drugs. Additionally, the market has overlaps with the genetic testing market, as genetic screening and testing are commonly performed during the IVF process to assess the health and quality of embryos.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

IVF clinics and fertility centers can gain insights into market dynamics and tailor their services to meet patient needs. Pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers can identify market opportunities and develop innovative products for IVF procedures. Healthcare professionals and fertility specialists can stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in IVF treatments. Investors and financial institutions can make informed decisions regarding investments in the IVF market. Government agencies and policymakers can formulate effective healthcare policies to support infertility treatments.

Market Segments

Based on Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

IVF with Donar Eggs

Other Types

Based on Product

Equipment

Sperm Analyzer Systems

Imaging Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulator Systems

Other Equipment

Reagents & Media

Cryopreservation Media

Embryo Culture Media

Ovum Processing Media

Sperm Processing Media

Other Reagents & Media

Based on Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Based on End-User

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

Conclusion

The IVF market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of infertility, growth in the number of IVF procedures, and advancements in technology. Couples struggling with infertility now have more options than ever before to conceive a child. As the IVF market continues to grow, it is important to consider the potential impact on healthcare costs and access to fertility treatments.

