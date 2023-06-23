Robotaxi Market Size Is Expected To Rise At A CAGR of 69.4% To Reach US$ Bn By 2031

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Robotaxi Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[Waymo LLC, Volvo Group, General Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Cruise LLC, Baidu, AutoX, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation

Global Robotaxi Market Gearing Up for Roaring Growth: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 69.4% by 2028

Increasing Demand for Electric Robotaxi Propelling the Global Robotaxi Market

Based on propulsion type, the robotaxi market is grouped into electric and fuel cell segments. The electric propulsion segment accounts for the largest market share. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the various advantages electric vehicles offer over fuel cells, such as zero-emission, low maintenance and operating cost, as well as higher efficiency, which is propelling its market growth. Furthermore, increasing installations of charging points in various regions are anticipated to boost the penetration of electric robotaxis on roads during the forecast period.

Robotaxis for Car Rental Applications are Expected to Boost the Market’s Growth

Based on service types, the robotaxi market is grouped into car rental and station-based segments. The car rental segment holds the largest market share. Certain countries, such as China, have already begun testing driverless taxis in their major cities. Moreover, cab companies, such as Uber, are investing in robotaxis for car rental to reduce their operating costs incurred by human drivers. Furthermore, the development of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) is also providing lucrative growth opportunities for robotaxis in the car rental services sector.

Global Robotaxi Market – By Component

Based on components, the robotaxi market is segmented into the camera, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors. Among these, the LiDAR component segment accounts for the largest market share. LiDAR sensors radiate light particles called photons in order to identify objects nearby, including cars, pedestrians, and trees. LiDAR sensors allow robotaxi to operate without human drivers by communicating with its system and adjusting speed accordingly. Consequently, the demand for LiDAR components is rising rapidly.

Global Robotaxi Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the robotaxi market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these, the Asia-Pacific dominates the robotaxi market. However, North America is also estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the high concentration of major industry players, such as Tesla, Uber, Waymo, etc., that are investing significant amounts in the launch and development of robotaxis. Further, stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission and initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicles are projected to boost North Americas robotaxi market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Robotaxi Market

The global robotaxi market experienced a significant blow due to the COID-19-induced pandemic. The automobile industry was among the worst-hit sectors during this period and had to undergo severe challenges. Robotaxi production and distribution were restricted, and testing and use of robotaxis for car rental were also prohibited due to mobility restrictions, causing severe losses for the market. However, due to the rising awareness regarding carbon emission and sustainability post-COVID-19, the global robotaxi market is expected to experience lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Segment:

By Vehicle Type(Car, Van/Shuttle)

By Level Of Autonomy(Level 4, Level 5)

By Propulsion Type(Electric, Fuel Cell)

By Service Type(Car Rental, Station-Based)

By Component(Camera, Lidar, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The robotaxi market is highly competitive and consolidated due to the presence of leading multinational automobile manufacturers, such as Tesla, Toyota, BMW, etc. The companies significantly focus on offering a wide range of electric cars with battery capacity to suit the needs of end-users. They are also investing in research and development activities to bring innovations into their offerings. For instance, in December 2021, Waymo, an US-based autonomous driving technology development company, unveiled Robotaxi with no steering wheel. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, etc., is very prominent in this market. For instance, in December 2021, self-driving developer WeRide entered into a partnership with GAC Group for commercializing robotaxis

