Human Capital Management Market Innovating for the Future of Market Size Staying Ahead of the Curve | IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation

“Human Capital Management Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Human capital management (HCM) provides solutions to streamline human resource functions, which include the management of employee profile, time & attendance, payroll & compensation, benefits & perks, training & development, and workforce analytics. Several key industry players, such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Kronos, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation, offer solutions to cater to the need of process automation for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Moreover, compared to on-premises and other traditional alternatives, adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions is on an increase due to benefits such as low cost of deployment, reduced maintenance expenses, unlimited storing capacity, and remote access through web and mobile from any place, and at any time.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Increase in adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions across several industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT drives the HCM market. In addition, the growth in need to streamline human resources operations fuels the market. Further, need for improved workforce management and need to automate HR processes drives the HCM market towards growth. However, data security and privacy concerns due to cloud-based deployment is expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations and resistance to change the traditional approach or adopt new solutions is anticipated to hamper the HCM market.
The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Further on the basis of solution, it is divided into core HR, recruiting, workforce management, compensation & payroll, and others. On the basis service, it is categorized into managed service and professional service. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing, and others (education, transportation, energy & utilities, and media & entertainment). By geography, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country-level analysis for each region.
Significant players operating in the human capital management market are ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Incorporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, and Ultimate Software. These players are involved in various strategic developments, such as partnerships, product portfolio expansions, collaborations, and others to increase their penetration in the market.
KEY PLAYERS
ADP LLC
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Epicor Software Corporation
IBM Corporation
Infor
Kronos, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE,
SumTotal Systems, LLC
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Software
Core HR
Recruiting
Workforce Management
Compensation & Payroll
Others
Service
Managed Service
Professional
BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
Cloud
On-Premises
BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS
Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
It & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Hospitality
Government
Manufacturing
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
