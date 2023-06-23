Human Capital Management Market Innovating for the Future of Market Size Staying Ahead of the Curve | IBM Corporation, Infor, Kronos, Inc., Oracle Corporation

“Human Capital Management Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Human capital management (HCM) provides solutions to streamline human resource functions, which include the management of employee profile, time & attendance, payroll & compensation, benefits & perks, training & development, and workforce analytics. Several key industry players, such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Kronos, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation, offer solutions to cater to the need of process automation for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Moreover, compared to on-premises and other traditional alternatives, adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions is on an increase due to benefits such as low cost of deployment, reduced maintenance expenses, unlimited storing capacity, and remote access through web and mobile from any place, and at any time.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Increase in adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions across several industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT drives the HCM market. In addition, the growth in need to streamline human resources operations fuels the market. Further, need for improved workforce management and need to automate HR processes drives the HCM market towards growth. However, data security and privacy concerns due to cloud-based deployment is expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations and resistance to change the traditional approach or adopt new solutions is anticipated to hamper the HCM market.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Further on the basis of solution, it is divided into core HR, recruiting, workforce management, compensation & payroll, and others. On the basis service, it is categorized into managed service and professional service. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing, and others (education, transportation, energy & utilities, and media & entertainment). By geography, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country-level analysis for each region.

Significant players operating in the human capital management market are ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Incorporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, and Ultimate Software. These players are involved in various strategic developments, such as partnerships, product portfolio expansions, collaborations, and others to increase their penetration in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides in-depth analysis of the human capital management market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industries expertise globally for the market.

The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the market.

Key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Core HR

Recruiting

Workforce Management

Compensation & Payroll

Others

Service

Managed Service

Professional

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-Premises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

It & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

