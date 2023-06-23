IoT in Manufacturing Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Business Growth | SAP SE, Software AG, Texas Instruments, Zebra Technologies

“IoT in Manufacturing Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected devices that enable communication and transfer of data by use of embedded sensors. IoT in manufacturing provides various applications such as real-time asset monitoring, connected operational intelligence, and fleet management, which is expected to rapidly build connected applications across manufacturing companies.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Technological progression such as smart sensors, cloud computing, and virtual reality & augmented reality drives the global IoT in manufacturing market. Further, rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring, facility management, and better packaging and shipping preparation help the key players to offer enhanced IoT services in manufacturing sector. However, inadequate IT infrastructure and lack of awareness among small & medium enterprises (SMEs) about the benefits of IoT implementation are expected to hinder the IoT in manufacturing market growth. Introduction to cloud-based services and demand for remote equipment management are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during forecast period to the IoT in manufacturing market.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance, asset performance management, quality management, cognitive process & operations management, supply chain management, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global IoT in manufacturing market are performed to understand current market scenario.

The report includes in-depth analysis of the market, outlining the possible drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

It highlights the top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the IoT in manufacturing market.

Key players are identified with their market strategies such as product launch, merger & acquisition, partnerships, and others.

KEY PLAYERS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Software AG

Texas Instruments

Zebra Technologies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Services

BY APPLICATION

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Performance Management

Quality Management

Cognitive Process & Operations Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

