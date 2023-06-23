IoT in Transportation Market Reinventing Business with the Future of Market Size | Thales Group,, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., TomTom N.V

“IoT in Transportation Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Internet of Things (IoT) is the internetworking of physical devices and vehicles, providing solutions to various industry verticals such as, automotive, electronics, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. It controls or remotely senses the objects through interconnectivity of devices. It offers various services such as, traffic congestion control system, automotive telematics, and reservation, toll & ticketing systems, security and surveillance system, remote monitoring, and others. It is incorporated in various technologies such as smart homes, smart cities, smart grids, and virtual power plants. IoT is one of the major platforms, which provide applications such as, smart energy management system (SEMS) and smart city.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The global IoT in transportation market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future. Moreover, plummeting cost of connected devices, such as sensors & controllers, assist key players to increase their customer base in the global market. Furthermore, growth in wireless technologies, such as Insteon, Zigbee, and Z-wave, is expected to fuel the market growth. However, data piracy and poor internet infrastructure in the developing and the underdeveloped regions hinder the market growth.

The global IoT in transportation market is segmented based on type, mode of transport, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of transport, it is divided into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on application, it is classified into traffic congestion control system; automotive telematics; reservation, toll, & ticketing systems; security & surveillance system; remote monitoring; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analyses of the global IoT in transportation market and dynamics are provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global market and explains about the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of various regions enables identification of profitable segments for the market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analyses of the key players operating in the global market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T Inc.

Garmin International Inc.

IBM Corp.

Denso Corp.

Thales Group,

General Electric

Verizon Communications Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

Services

BY MODE OF TRANSPORT

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

BY APPLICATION

Traffic Congestion Control System

Automotive Telematics

Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems

Security & Surveillance System

Remote Monitoring

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

