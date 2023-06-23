Web Application Firewall Market New Horizons in Market Size Exploring Future Growth Potential | Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc

“Web Application Firewall Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. Web application firewall (WAF) is a type of firewall designed to enhance the security level for HTTP conversations or web conversations. It generally follows a set of rules to identify and block threats that may harm the system. It is also used to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed.

The web application firewall market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for web application firewall solutions. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based web application firewall system is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among SMEs hinder the web application firewall market growth.

The global web application firewall market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and geography. The deployment segment is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global web application firewall system market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Players Profiled in the Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Applicure Technologies Ltd.

Qualys, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Radware Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

Public sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: