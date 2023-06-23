Edge analytics Market Embracing the Future of Market Size A Guide to Thriving in Uncertainty | Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc

“Edge analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Edge analytics is the extended version of analytical solution that helps reduce data traffic in the network and enhances analytics solutions such as historical, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Through optimized data filtration from the connected devices, edge analytics first analyses data collected from the devices and forwards relevant data to the storage for further analysis on the collected data. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others have adopted edge analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.
Growth in number of connected devices in IoT, surge in demand for advanced and real-time analytics, and increase in need for prescriptive analytical models drive the edge analytics market. However, no common platform for standardized software deployment and slow ICT spending in under developed nations are expected to hinder the edge analytics market growth. The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into historical analysis, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise.
On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, transportation, and others. By geography, the edge analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players operating in the global edge analytics market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global edge analytics market.
In-depth analysis of the edge analytics industry is conducted by based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the edge analytics market framework.
Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Solution
Software
Service
By Type
Historical Analysis
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
By Deployment Model
Cloud
On-premises
By Industry Vertical
Public Sector
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Energy & Utility
Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
