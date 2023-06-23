Video Analytics Market Anticipating Future Market Size A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders | AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies

“Video Analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Video analytics is the process of collecting and extracting information, trends, and insights from video data captured during video surveillance on a real-time basis or of an already captured video. This process offers real-time effective video management and business intelligence applications such as behavior analysis, and provides alerts on the occurrence of strange or abnormal activities. Several industries, such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted video analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost-effective and real-time analytics.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31088

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Increase in demand for IP-based security systems, growth in concern over public safety & security, and increase in volume of unstructured video data drive the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment cost on systems & infrastructure and rise in number of false alarms & alerts are expected to hinder this video analytics market growth. Need of edge-based analytics and recognizing & profiling applications are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the video analytics market growth in the future.

The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is classified into facial recognition & detection, incident detection, perimeter intrusion detection, crowd detection & management, traffic & parking management, and others. The deployment model segment includes cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into transportation, BFSI, retail, government, manufacturing, energy & utilities, critical infrastructure, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31088

The major players operating in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global video analytics market.

In-depth analysis of the video analytics market is conducted based on market estimations of key segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities related to video analytics industry across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Facial Recognition & Detection

Incident Detection

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Crowd Detection & Management

Traffic & Parking Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Transportation

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Critical Infrastructure

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31088

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors: