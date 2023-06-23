Video Analytics Market Anticipating Future Market Size A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders | AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies

“Video Analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Video analytics is the process of collecting and extracting information, trends, and insights from video data captured during video surveillance on a real-time basis or of an already captured video. This process offers real-time effective video management and business intelligence applications such as behavior analysis, and provides alerts on the occurrence of strange or abnormal activities. Several industries, such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others, have adopted video analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost-effective and real-time analytics.
Increase in demand for IP-based security systems, growth in concern over public safety & security, and increase in volume of unstructured video data drive the global video analytics market. However, high initial investment cost on systems & infrastructure and rise in number of false alarms & alerts are expected to hinder this video analytics market growth. Need of edge-based analytics and recognizing & profiling applications are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the video analytics market growth in the future.
The global video analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is classified into facial recognition & detection, incident detection, perimeter intrusion detection, crowd detection & management, traffic & parking management, and others. The deployment model segment includes cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into transportation, BFSI, retail, government, manufacturing, energy & utilities, critical infrastructure, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players operating in the global video analytics market include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., and Quognify.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global video analytics market.
In-depth analysis of the video analytics market is conducted based on market estimations of key segments from 2016 to 2023.
Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities related to video analytics industry across geographies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Software
Services
By Application
Facial Recognition & Detection
Incident Detection
Perimeter Intrusion Detection
Crowd Detection & Management
Traffic & Parking Management
Others
By Deployment Model
Cloud
On-premises
By Industry Vertical
Transportation
BFSI
Retail
Government
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Critical Infrastructure
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
