Financial Analytics Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., Teradata Corporation

“Financial Analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Financial analytics solutions enable end users to manage their financial resources and answer specific business questions associated with budget, cost, and revenue. At present, end users need predictive insights that can help them build effective business strategies to improve their day-to-day decision-making.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Continuous advancement in business intelligence and business analytics solutions is increasing the adoption of analytical tools and services among end-user organizations. Further, increase in need to monitor and analyze huge volume of unstructured data and rise in need for data transparency are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, data security is a major factor that is projected to impede the market growth. Emerging markets, such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, are expected to present significant growth opportunities for prominent players, owing to limited penetration of financial analytics solutions and infrastructure.
The global financial analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into database management system (DBMS); data integration tools; query, reporting, and analysis; analytics solutions; and others. On the basis of deployment type, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The end users in this market include BFSI, manufacturing, government, education, and others (healthcare, energy & utilities, and retail). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, North America dominated the market with around 41% share in 2016, owing to high penetration of mobile devices and mobile Internet.
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
Deloitte LLP
Hitachi Consulting
IBM Corporation
Information Builders
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Rosslyn Analytics Limited
SAP SE
Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.
Teradata Corporation
Financial Analytics Market Key Segments:
By Type
Database Management System (DBMS)
Data Integration Tools
Query, Reporting, and Analysis
Analytics Solutions
Other
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
By Deployment Type
On-premise
Cloud
By End User
BFSI
Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
