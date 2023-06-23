Financial Analytics Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., Teradata Corporation

“Financial Analytics Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Financial analytics solutions enable end users to manage their financial resources and answer specific business questions associated with budget, cost, and revenue. At present, end users need predictive insights that can help them build effective business strategies to improve their day-to-day decision-making.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Continuous advancement in business intelligence and business analytics solutions is increasing the adoption of analytical tools and services among end-user organizations. Further, increase in need to monitor and analyze huge volume of unstructured data and rise in need for data transparency are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, data security is a major factor that is projected to impede the market growth. Emerging markets, such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, are expected to present significant growth opportunities for prominent players, owing to limited penetration of financial analytics solutions and infrastructure.

The global financial analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into database management system (DBMS); data integration tools; query, reporting, and analysis; analytics solutions; and others. On the basis of deployment type, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The end users in this market include BFSI, manufacturing, government, education, and others (healthcare, energy & utilities, and retail). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, North America dominated the market with around 41% share in 2016, owing to high penetration of mobile devices and mobile Internet.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the financial analytics market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the financial market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the financial analytics market potential.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Deloitte LLP

Hitachi Consulting

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rosslyn Analytics Limited

SAP SE

Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Financial Analytics Market Key Segments:

By Type

Database Management System (DBMS)

Data Integration Tools

Query, Reporting, and Analysis

Analytics Solutions

Other

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

