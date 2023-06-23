Residential Solar PV Inverter Market Size Growth To USD 4.23 Billion By 2031

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Residential Solar PV Inverter Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players[SMA Solar Technology, General Electric, Sungrow, Darfon Electronics, Schneider Electric, Enphase Energy, Siemens, Fimer Group, and Eaton Corporation, SolarEdge Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited.

Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market to Reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2028

Rising Consumer Awareness of Solar (PV) Inverters

The residential sectors are the primary target markets for solar (PV) inverters. The importance of the solar (PV) inverter is increasing across the region due to rising environmental concerns and rising consumer awareness of solar (PV) inverters. The solar (PV) inverter is regarded as a crucial component in the production of power. Additionally, opportunities for growth and development are being created for the Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market by technical innovation and advancement. Solar (PV) inverters are being equipped with cutting-edge functionality. The rising electricity demand is being managed by end consumers thanks to this. All these factors boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Growing Demand for Electricity using Green and Clean Energy Sources

According to the UN, there will be 7.8 billion people on the planet in 2020, and 1 billion of them won’t have access to electricity. With 8.6 billion people on the earth by 2030, there will be an even larger need for energy. To meet the need for power and spread awareness of alternative energy sources, the electrical sector has shifted its focus to the widespread integration of renewable energy generation. The output of renewable energy has grown significantly over the past 10 years, consistently exceeding forecasts, setting big annual records, and drawing a growing number of enterprises to invest in their energy transitions. Significant advancements in renewable energy have been made possible by consumer demand for a more sustainable built environment, ambitious government goals, and sufficient planning and laws.

Challenge: Extreme DC Voltages pose Several Safety Concerns

High DC voltages are used to energize the cables, PV panels, and other equipment in traditional PV systems. Firefighters, installers, and maintenance personnel are all at risk because of these high DC voltages. Solar inverters with PV arrays produce high DC voltages, making it challenging to use DC isolation switches to isolate DC electric equipment from PV arrays. A high voltage is produced when PV modules are connected in series, which might be dangerous for installers while installing the system. When short-circuit current is present, there is a chance of electric arcs, which might start a fire and endanger people nearby a PV system. Because these DC arcs are challenging to put out, firefighters are put in danger.

Segmental Coverage

Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utilities. Among these, the utility category currently has the greatest market share and is predicted to increase during the forecast period. This is because utility-scale solar power plants, solar parks, and other solar structures have seen a surge in investment. The growth of the solar (PV) inverter market for the utility segment across the region is also attributed to an increase in construction projects, including decentralized solar power plants, rural electrification projects, solar power plants on water bodies, and rooftops, commercial buildings, and others.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market

Due to the lockout imposed by COVID-19, demand for solar power system installation in residential and commercial applications fell. Solar power systems are favored in new construction for captive consumption of power and to lower the carbon footprint of buildings. Prospective residential and commercial clients demand is expected to be lower as a result of money being redistributed to tackle the disease. Businesses in numerous locations were compelled to shut down their production facilities and services as partial or full lockdowns were instituted to contain the disease. Because of the shortage of supplies, buying raw materials became more expensive, which ultimately led to delays in order closures. As a result, the pandemic has had a short-term negative impact on the inverter industry.

Market Segment:

By Connector(On-Grid And Off-Grid)

By Phase(Single Phase And Three Phase)

By Product(Central Inverter, String Inventor, And Micro Inventor)

By End-User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, And Utilities)

By Country(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Chile, And Rest Of Asia Pacific)

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Asia-Pacific Residential Solar PV Inverter Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

