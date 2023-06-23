China Bottled Water Market Size Value Of US$ Million In The Year 2023

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on industry.”

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the China Bottled Water Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Key Players: Nongfu Spring, FineWaters, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé Waters, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Jingtian Food & Beverage Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Wahaha Future Cola Beverages Co., Ltd., Ting Hsin International Group Market, Tingyi Holdings Corporation

China Bottled Water Market Portraying a Positive Growth Rate: Project to Grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.6% by 2027

Growing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases is Propelling the China Bottled Water Market Forward

The number of waterborne diseases in China is among the highest in the world. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, water pollution in China causes more than 100,000 deaths annually and leads to economic losses of USD 1.46 trillion. Moreover, due to unsanitary conditions, waterborne diseases are very common among school children. Infectious diarrheal disease outbreaks in Chinese schools via water have been identified as the cause of many public health emergencies. Thus, the demand for bottled water is on the rise to ensure childrens health.

Increasing Disposable Income of Middle and Lower-Income Groups is Driving the China Bottled Water Market

The increasing disposable income of middle and lower-income groups due to the economic growth of the country is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the China bottled water market. As a result of China’s fast economic growth, the incomes of Chinese citizens have increased. The increasing purchasing power of people is also boosting their access to high-priced and premium bottled water. Furthermore, the high-income class is also getting exposed to a wider range of bottled water, such as sparkling water and flavored water, which in turn boosts the sales of bottled water.

China Bottled Water Market – By Product Type

Based on product types, the China bottled water market is segmented into spring water, purified water, mineral water, distilled water, sparkling water, and others. Because of the high health concerns, the mineral water segment dominates the China bottled water market with around 91% share. There are several health benefits of mineral water. For example, it reduces blood pressure, helps regulate blood circulation, controls cholesterol levels, and is a good source of essential minerals, such as magnesium. However, sparkling water is also growing rapidly due to consumers’ preference for sparkling water over sodas and other sugary carbonated beverages.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Bottled Water Market

The sudden COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the China bottled water market. Since the virus was thought to have originated from Wuhan, there was a high rate of COVID-19 infections and an overburdened healthcare system. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the government imposed a strict lockdown. Consequently, the production and distribution operations of bottled water were directly impacted, resulting in shortages of stock in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Furthermore, the physical distribution of products also emerged as a challenge due to the risk of the virus spreading through solid surfaces. However, the online sales of bottled water witnessed significant growth during this period, especially among health-conscious consumers.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Distilled Water, Sparkling Water, Others)

By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

The China bottled water market is significantly dominated by players such as Nongfu Spring, Coca-Cola, and Nestle Waters. Among these, Nongfu Spring alone covers 13.6% of the market share, being the market leader in Chinas bottled water market. Other companies are also launching their products and are relying on advertisement and marketing strategies to create brand awareness and a loyal consumer base. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc., is also prominent in this market.

