North Taiwan battered by heavy thunderstorms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saturday (June 24) afternoon will likely bring more thunderstorms to north Taiwan after flooding parts of New Taipei City on Friday (June 23).

After a dry and hot start to the Dragon Boat Festival Thursday (June 22), the second day witnessed a drastic change, especially in the cities of New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, and Keelung.

Water rose to knee levels in the streets of the districts of Zhonghe, Yonghe, and Tucheng, the Liberty Times reported. In Zhonghe, 69.5 millimeters of rain fell in one hour.

Visibility was poor for scooter riders and car drivers who had to make their way through the storm. Parked vehicles were threatened by the flooding, TTV reported.

Flooding was reported in several districts of New Taipei City after 2 p.m., though the situation was resolved by 4 p.m., per CNA. The Fire Department did not record any major accidents or disasters caused by the flooding and the storms.

Forecasts predict similar weather for west Taiwan Saturday, with less intensive thunderstorms, though the rain might still last from the afternoon until evening. The same type of weather is likely to persist until Wednesday (June 28), per CNA.