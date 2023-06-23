Fertigation & Chemigation Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Netafim (Israel), T-L Irrigation Co. (US)

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Fertigation & Chemigation . The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market is valued approximately at USD 37.73 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period. Fertigation & Chemigation refers to the sluggish application of nutrients and water on or below the surface of the soil applying surface drip, subsurface drip, bubbler and micro-sprinkler systems. These offer benefits such as minimum wastage of water, minimal labor necessity and protection against drought situations. The rising water scarcity and increasing government initiatives for water replenishment has led the adoption of Fertigation & Chemigation across the forecast period. As per United Nations 2018 report, 2 billion people in the world live in high water stress countries. Also, UNICEF 2017, stated by 2040 one in four children under 18 amounting to 600 million in total will be living in areas of extremely highwater stress. Also, minimum nutrient losses, improved plant growth and demand for quality food products is expected to fuel the demand for Fertigation & Chemigations.

Although, the critical nutrient application doses and high initial investments hinders the market growth. However, the rising population and increasing awareness for quality food products presents a wide opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Fertigation & Chemigation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region and high penetration of Drip irrigation systems in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing population along with their demand for a better quality of crops and rising awareness about the benefits of using this technique would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fertigation & Chemigation market across European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Toro Company (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Valmont Industries Inc. (US)

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Netafim (Israel)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

Rivulis Irrigation (Israel)

T-L Irrigation Co. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Field crops

Plantation crops

Orchard crops

Forage & Turf grasses

By Agricultural Input:

Fertilizers

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others (includes acaricides, nematicides, and micronutrients)

By Application:

Agriculture irrigation

Landscape irrigation

Greenhouse irrigation

Others (includes soilless culture)

By Irrigation System:

Drip

Sprinkler

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

