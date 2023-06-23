Organic Seeds Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Seeds Of Change, Fedco Seeds

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Organic Seeds Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Organic Seeds. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Organic Seeds Market is valued approximately USD 1651.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.70 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Organic seeds come from plants strictly grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers, insecticides and pesticides, they are produced by organic farming/gardening methods. Commercial adoption of organic agriculture system due to rising awareness regarding adverse health effects from hazardous chemicals application in conventional agriculture. Adverse environmental and health repercussions related to conventional agricultural practices are the key factors propelling adoption of organic seeds for organic cultivations across the globe. Growing organic food demand, growing health consciousness and environmental awareness, reduced exposure to hazardous chemicals and higher nutritional value of organic seeds along with favorable regulatory frameworks are key driving factors of the market. The government of different region are promoting the adoption of organic food and also promoting organic farming in the regions.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Government is taking many initiatives for promoting the organic farming. For instance, in 2018, government of Canada announced investment of about $8.4 billion investment towards promoting organic farming in the country. Similarly, Denmark’s government also announced in April 2018 towards investing a billion for promoting organic farming. However, high cost of organic seeds and limited availability of genuine seeds are deterring the growth of global organic seeds market.

The regional analysis of global Organic Seeds market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Europe accounted for over half of the global organic seeds industry. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period due to rising organic food demand in these regions owing to health benefits associated with them. For instance, as per the Public radio International, organic food demand in United states is growing at a significant pace with about 20% per year. North America dominates in terms of market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Major market player included in this report are:

Seeds Of Change

Vitalis Organic Seeds

Johnny’s Selected Seeds

Seed Savers Exchange

Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

Wild Garden Seeds

Fedco Seeds

Fleuren

Maas Plant

HILD Samen

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By crop includes:

Vegetable Seeds

Field Crop Seeds

Fruits and Nuts Seeds

Oil Seeds

Other Vegetation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

