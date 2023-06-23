Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market Size To See Booming Growth | ADM, John Deere

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market is valued approximately at USD 494.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Food & Agriculture Technology and Products are used for production of machines to be used in farming and to make food products. Various technologies such as moisture and temperature sensors, robots, aerial images, GPS technology, and others are used in agriculture and food industries. Food & Agriculture Technology and Products provides increased crop production, efficient resource use, and protection of crops from harsh climatic conditions. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products and livestock-based products is increasing the demand of the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The rising global population along with growing need for increased food production with less dependency on climatic conditions is augmenting the demand for Food & Agriculture Technology and Products. Increasing R&D in agriculture industry and adoption of cloud-computing platforms and big data analytics for smart agriculture practices will boost the growth of global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create high capital investment capabilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and implementation of various technologies in food & agriculture industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ADM

United Technologies

John Deere

Daikin Industries

Evonik

DSM

Signify Holding

SGS SA

Zoetis

Eurofins

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

Animal

Agriculture

Cold Chain

Food & Beverages

Others (Cannabis)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

