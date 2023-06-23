Preserved Fresh Flower Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Florever, Roseamor

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Preserved Fresh Flower. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Preserved Fresh Flower Market is valued approximately USD 1378.93 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Preserved fresh flowers are completely natural flowers. The preservation of his flowers is done using the high-quality floral breeds using state-of-the-art technology. This technology facilitates the flowers to maintain their natural beauty, texture and touch. Although preserved flowers do not wild like natural ones, but they still are indistinguishable. Also, there is no expiration date for the preserved flowers. Increasing demand from wedding event mangers is one of the major factors that driving the CAGR of the market. Rising utilization in festival and wedding occasions is the major factor that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rising disposable income is contributing towards growth of global Preserved Fresh Flower market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Further, Preserved Fresh Flower offers several benefits such as prolonged shelf life, reduced waste and cost, product versatility and increased time factor that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of awareness is one of the major factor anticipated to limiting the market growth of preserved fresh flowers during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Preserved Fresh Flower market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Preserved Fresh Flower among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Preserved Fresh Flower market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising trend of utilization of preserved fresh flowers in festive and wedding occasions across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Florever

Earth Matters

ASC

Roseamor

Hortibiz

Floraldaily

Iluba

Verdissimo

Beijing Sweetie Gifts

Clovercraftworkshop

Preserves Beauty

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rose

Hydrangea

Moss

By Application:

Wedding

Festival

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

