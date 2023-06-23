Low Molecular Heparin Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories,

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Low Molecular Heparin Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Low Molecular Heparin. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Low Molecular Heparin Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Low Molecular Heparin has major advantages such as it can be self-administrated through subcutaneous injection and eliminates hospital stay regulates. It offers more predictable activity than unfractionated heparin and does not require blood monitoring. Additionally, Low Molecular Heparin is favorable for pregnant women who are at high risk of blood clots as it does not cross the placenta or harm the fetus. The Low Molecular Heparin market is expected to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of blood disorders globally and the introduction of LMWH anticoagulation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic in 2019, around 1 in 50 white people in Europe and America are suffering from blood-related disorders. It includes Prothrombin gene mutation, Factor V Leiden, Abnormal fibrinolytic system, Elevated levels of fibrinogen or dysfunctional fibrinogen, etc.

Also according to Statista in 2021, there were around 195,263 people diagnosed with hemophilia and around 80,302 had been diagnosed with von Willebrand disease globally.Increasing advantages of low molecular weight heparin over unfractionated heparin and rising growth and development activities by market players are the factors that create lucrative growth activities in the market. However, the adverse effects of low molecular weight heparins impede the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Molecular Heparin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market owing to the factors such as the rising burden of blood-related diseases, a growing geriatric population, an increasing number of product approvals, etc. Whereas North America is deemed as the fastest growing region in terms of highest CAGR owing to the factors such as rising R&D activities and increasing awareness towards low molecular weight heparin over unfractionated heparin

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer, Inc.,

LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi S.A.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings,

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI SA,

Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma,

Intrapharm Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Momenta in collaboration with Sandoz has developed M-Enoxaparin, a technology-enabled generic version of Lovenox the generics division of Novartis AG. This product is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In March 2022, a pharmaceutical company Valeo Pharma Inc., based in Canada signed an agreement with the British Columbia Minister of Health. It is a product listing agreement with PLA for the listing and public reimbursement of Redesca and Redesca HP. It’s a low molecular weight heparin (“LMWH”) biosimilar for the treatment and prevention of thromboembolic disorders,

By Product:

Enoxaparin

Dalteparin

Tinzaparin

Fondaparinux

Others

By Application:

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Pulmonary Embolism

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

