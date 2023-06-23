Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan trade chief sees US, Mexico as new global manufacturing center

Phoenix mayor to visit Taiwan and focus on climate change and clean energy

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/23 17:54
Governor Katie Hobbs welcomes TAITRA Chair James Huang to Arizona. (CNA, TAITRA photo)

Governor Katie Hobbs welcomes TAITRA Chair James Huang to Arizona. (CNA, TAITRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s top trade officials sees Mexico and the U.S. states of Arizona and Texas as a new global manufacturing center, reports said Friday (June 23).

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Chair James Huang (黃志芳) made the statement during a visit to Arizona, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is building a factory. He described the area as a suitable gateway to the signatories of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), per CNA.

Supply chains from Taiwan and other enterprises are likely to move into Arizona to follow TSMC, he told officials, including Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. He said he had noticed that even Taiwan bubble tea chains had followed the world’s largest semiconductor maker into the state.

Gallego said she would take a business delegation to Taiwan on July 9. The visit would feature a focus on climate change and clean energy, she said.

Huang said he had invited Hobbs to attend the U.S. Business Day on Sept. 19, while in Mexico, he saw the country’s potential to become the largest manufacturing base for the North American market, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan companies planning to enter the regional market needed to consider a presence in Mexico, Huang said. During his three-day visit, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez accompanied his delegation from the electronics sector to tour an industrial zone in Puebla.
TSMC Arizona
Arizona
Katie Hobbs
Kate Gallego
James Huang
TAITRA
Mexico
USMCA
Taiwan-Mexico ties
supply chains
U.S. Business Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Future of Food: Lab-grown lobster meat and PhytoFat
Future of Food: Lab-grown lobster meat and PhytoFat
2023/06/15 17:10
Food Taipei tackles sustainability
Food Taipei tackles sustainability
2023/06/15 15:06
TSMC chairman says US staff unwilling to work should not be in industry
TSMC chairman says US staff unwilling to work should not be in industry
2023/06/07 14:50
Food Taipei 2023 features sustainability, future trends
Food Taipei 2023 features sustainability, future trends
2023/06/05 14:09
Premier Chen touts Taiwan's national resilience at CAPRI forum
Premier Chen touts Taiwan's national resilience at CAPRI forum
2023/05/29 15:57