Nasogastric Tube Market Latest Trends and Opportunities 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Nasogastric Tube Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Nasogastric Tube Market is valued at approximately USD 479.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The nasogastric tube market refers to the global market for medical devices that are used to deliver nutrients, medications, or other substances directly into the stomach through the nose. Nasogastric tubes are typically made of flexible plastic and are inserted through one nostril and passed down the back of the throat and into the stomach. They are commonly used in a variety of medical settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, the growing proportion of the geriatric population and the rising demand for enteral nutrition.

In addition, the increasing proportion of the geriatric population and growing numbers of undernourished people are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to Our World in Data, the population of undernourished rose from 650.3 million in 2019 to 768 million in 2020 with the highest of them being in India with 208.6 million, Nigeria accounting for 29.4 million, Pakistan with 27.9 million and so on. Similarly, according to World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged over 60 years. The population of aged people will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2030. The rising population of elderly people and increasing proportion of malnourished people are propelling the need for nasoenteric feeding to provide nutrition, thus, in turn; these factors are expected to escalate the demand for nasogastric tubes in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing development of advanced nasogastric tubes and rising rates of hospitalization among the elderly and children population are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of advanced nasogastric tubes is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nasogastric Tube Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the regional development of numerous regulatory guidelines and the presence of advanced technology in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as growing unmet demand for digestive illness care centres in the region, increasing patient awareness of such services, rising rates of hospitalization among the elderly and children and increasing development of advanced nasogastric tubes are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

QMD

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

SecurMed UK

BIcakcIlar Medical Devices

Angiplast Private Limited

Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

By Indication:

Stomach Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

IBD

Chronic Kidney Disease

Dysphagia

Others

By Type:

Small-bore feeding tubes

Large-bore feeding tubes

By End-use:

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Home Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World