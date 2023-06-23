Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Clinical Perinatal Software Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2369

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market is valued at approximately USD 238.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The clinical perinatal software market is a specialized segment of the healthcare software market that caters to the needs of perinatal care providers. Perinatal care is the medical care given to women during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as to their newborn infants. The software used in this market is designed to improve patient care, increase efficiency, and reduce the risk of medical errors. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing demand for advanced perinatal care services, rising prevalence of chronic diseases among women and surging number of pregnancies globally.

In addition, the increasing prevalence and emergence of various chronic diseases and the surging number of pregnancies globally are acting as major driving factors for market growth. According to the World Health Organization, adolescents aged 15-19 years in low- and middle-income countries had approximately 21 million pregnancies each year, with nearly half of them being unplanned and resulting in an estimated 12 million births. Similarly, according to Center for the Disease Control and Prevention, there were nearly 296 million people suffering from hepatitis B, and 58 million with hepatitis C in 2019. Hence, the increasing emergence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of pregnancies are expected to escalate the demand for clinical perinatal software in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of electronic health record devices and the growing need to monitor women’s health while pregnancy is presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, limited accessibility of the software to healthcare providers is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing expendable income, the existence of modern and comprehensive healthcare facilities and increased awareness among women about perinatal software. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing need to monitor women’s health during pregnancy, increasing investments in the healthcare sector by governments, rising cases of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of healthcare monitoring devices are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2369

Major market players included in this report are:

General Electric

Cerner Corporation

Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Trium Analysis Online GmbH

EDAN Instruments, Inc.

K2 Medical Systems Ltd.

Gaumard Scientific

Meridian Health Informatics Pty Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Integrated

Standalone

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud based

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2369

By Application:

Fetal monitor data services

Workflow management

Patient documentation

By End-use:

Hospital/clinics

Maternity clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World