Medical Transport Box Market Report 2023 to 2030 Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Medical Transport Box Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Medical Transport Box Market is valued at approximately USD 259.9 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Medical Transport Box is a container used to store and transport medical supplies specimens and types of equipment. They have several closures and compartments to safely store the equipment and transport them in an organized way. These boxes offer a protected and temperature-controlled environment for transportation, vaccines and dilutions are stored at a prescribed temperature. Medical Transport boxes are specially designed to provide transport solutions such as volume for storage, temperature, and high safety standards. Additionally, the rising incidences of chronic disorders and the increasing geriatric population are driving the market for medical transport boxes.

The rising incidence of chronic disorders among the growing population is driving the demand for medical transport boxes. Almost 17.9 million deaths in 2019 were due to chronic disorders. It has a severe and widespread impact on both genders. 2020 was the year with the highest death due to lung cancer nearly 1.8 million lives. 2045 is estimated to have around 700 million diabetic patients therefore to meet the needs of the growing population suffering the market rises. One driver is the increasing geriatric population, According to World Health Organization (WHO) the world’s aging population is expected to be doubled over 60 years. India’s senior population has been increasing consistently since 1961. The ratio almost grew from 11% to 14% and is anticipated to reach 20%by 2030. Moreover, the continuous advancements in the formulation and rising expenditure in the healthcare sector are also fueling the demand for medical transport boxes globally. However, the high cost of Medical Transport Box stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Transport Box Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market for medical transport boxes due to higher investments by manufacturers in this region. It is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%. The new product launches and growing adoption of innovative technologies are boosting the demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The increasing healthcare expenditure in this region is probably boosting the demand for the medical transport boxes market. Various initiatives by the government are improving the healthcare infrastructure of this region further fueling the demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Yebo Group

Avantor, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

shuttlepac Ltd

Summit Medical LLC

BWAY Corporation

Orlando Products Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

Traditional Medical Boxes

Cold-Storage Medical Boxes

By Material:

Plastic

Corrugated Boxes

Metal

By Application:

Medicines

Test Specimen

Vaccines

Blood

Organ

Medical Devices

Medical Waste

Others

By Design:

Regular Boxes

Custom Boxes

By End-User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Ro APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World