Dental Cement Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Dental Cement Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Dental Cement Market is valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental cement is a type of dental material that is used to fill cavities, bond restorative materials to teeth, and protect the pulp of teeth. It is typically made of a mixture of powders and liquids, which are mixed together to form a paste-like substance that hardens over time. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, coupled with the increasing awareness about oral health.

In addition, the rising geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for dental cement. As people age, they are more likely to experience dental problems and require dental procedures that involve the use of dental cement. According to World Health Organization, From 1 billion people in 2020 to 1.4 billion people at this point, more people will be 60 years of age or older. The number of people 60 and older in the world is expected to double by 2050. (2.1 billion), thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for vaccines in the global market. Furthermore, the Growing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, as well as the Expansion of dental services in emerging markets are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of dental procedures is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Cement Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising tooth decay incidence and advancements in dental materials, consumers are paying more attention to their looks, especially their teeth. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as growing consumer buying power, an increase in dental tourism in emerging nations such as India, and an increase in the number of dental restorations present opportunities for industry players are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Dentsply Sirona and the National Dental Association formed a new partnership to assist fund NDA programmes and initiatives to empower minority populations with access to good dental education, leveraging Dentsply Sirona’s dental technology to educate dentists and student dentists of colour. It is connected with Dentsply Sirona’s corporate principles of diversity and inclusion, with its sustainability strategy called BEYOND, and the company’s attempts to establish a pipeline for dental practitioners of colour, through programmes such as those provided by the NDA.

In November 2022, Danaher Corporation, a global developer in science and technology, announced a strategic relationship with Duke University to establish the first Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation. A new venture called Danaher Beacons aims to use ground-breaking science to develop tools and software that will enhance human health. With an emphasis on next-generation biomanufacturing, human systems, data sciences, precision diagnostics, genomic pharmaceuticals, and next-generation manufacturing, the programme invests in product innovation to enhance external R&D plans.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

