High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Forecast To Witness Considerable Growth From 2023 to 2030

Global High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market is valued at approximately USD 134.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors are medical devices used during diagnostic imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and angiograms. These injectors are used to administer contrast media, which are substances that improve the visibility of internal body structures during imaging procedures. These injectors use a high-pressure injector system to deliver the contrast material through a catheter or needle into the patient’s body. This allows for more accurate and detailed imaging of the blood vessels and organs.

These devices typically include a control panel, a syringe or cartridge filled with contrast media, and a power injector that pumps the contrast media into the patient at a controlled rate and pressure. The injection rate and volume can be adjusted based on the patient’s size and the specific imaging procedure being performed. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as combining modern technology with traditional high pressure contrast media injectors.

In addition, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is a key factor in the market’s expansion. The demand for high pressure contrast media injectors is expected to rise as the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurovascular disease rises. As per the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is the largest cause of death in the world, accounting for over 10 million deaths in 2020, or roughly one in every six.

Moreover, Cancer, cardiovascular disease, digestive problems, blood clots, and shattered bones have all grown considerably in recent years. This has increased the demand for numerous diagnostic solutions, including interventional radiology. Furthermore, the increasing investments towards healthcare Infrastructure, as well as rising research & development activities are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of injectors is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid adoption of modern technologies and improved healthcare infrastructure, strong purchasing power, and a fair reimbursement environment are all advantages. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasting period. Factors such as Expanding healthcare spending, evolving healthcare infrastructure, and increased medical tourism in the region, as is the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, orthopedic ailments, epilepsy, and cardiovascular disease are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Guerbet SA

Bracco S.P.A

Bayer AG

Medtron AG

NemotoKyorindo Co., Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd.

General electric Company

VIVID Imaging

Apollo RT Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, Bayer AG announced the acquisition of Blackford Analysis Ltd., a global strategic imaging AI platform and solutions supplier. As a result, Blackford, which has operations in the UK and the US, is now a completely owned subsidiary of Bayer AG. The company offers infrastructure as well as access to a diverse clinical application ecosystem centred on imaging and analytics. It maintains an arm’s length relationship in order to preserve its entrepreneurial culture as a critical foundation for generating successful innovation. Blackford will continue to expand its technology, channel partnerships, and ClinApp portfolio while benefiting from Bayer’s experience, infrastructure, and worldwide reach.

