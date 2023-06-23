Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2376

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement & Casting Materials Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Orthopedic bone cement and casting materials are medical products used in the treatment of bone fractures, bone defects, and joint replacement surgeries.

Bone cement is a substance that is used to fixate orthopedic implants such as artificial joints, screws, and plates to the bone. The cement is typically made of a polymer called polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), which is mixed with a liquid monomer to create a dough-like consistency. The cement hardens quickly once it is applied to the bone, providing a strong and durable bond that can withstand the weight and stress of the body. Casting materials, on the other hand, are used to immobilize and support broken bones, allowing them to heal properly. Casts are typically made of plaster or fibreglass, which are applied around the injured area and then hardened using water. The cast holds the bone in place while it heals, providing support and protection. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as the rising prevalence of bone-related disorders, coupled with the rising aging population.

In addition, the rising healthcare expenditure across the globe is driving the growth of the orthopedic bone cement and casting materials market. The World Health Organization research report demonstrates that between 2000 and 2018, global health spending increased steadily, reaching US$ 8.3 trillion, or 10% of global GDP. , thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for Orthopedic Bone Cement & Casting Materials in the global market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for bioactive bone cement and biodegradable materials, as well as recent advancements and advanced technology in Orthopedic Bone Cement & Casting Materials are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of materials is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Orthopedic Bone Cement & Casting Materials Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of a substantial number of significant market participants, frequency of bone-related illnesses, rise in the elderly population, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising healthcare costs, expanding healthcare coverage, rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of bone-related diseases and injuries, bettering healthcare infrastructure, and rising use of advanced medical technologies are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

DePuy Synthes Co.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

3M Health Care Ltd

Orthofix US LLC

BSN medical GmbH

Heraeus Medical GmbH

Stryker Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Exactech Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a worldwide medical technology leader, said today that it has achieved a definitive agreement to acquire Embody, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on soft tissue healing, with the goal of meeting upcoming regulatory and commercial objectives over the next three years. In 2023, it’s anticipated that the acquisition will boost overall sales growth while modestly diluting adjusted earnings per share.

In March 2022, DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Business of Johnson & Johnson, purchased CUPTIMIZE Hip-Spine Analysis, providing surgeons with a simple tool to better evaluate and manage the impact of aberrant mobility between the spine and pelvis in some patients who need total hip arthroplasty (THA). The CUPTIMIZE Hip-Spine Analysis (CUPTIMIZE Analysis) solution from DePuy Synthes’ VELYS Digital Surgery platform of connected technologies improves the surgical planning capabilities of VELYS Hip Navigation, one of the solutions within.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Bone Cement

Casting Materials

By Application:

Joint Arthroplasty

Trauma Cases

Sports Injury

Spine Surgeries

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World