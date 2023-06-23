Urethral Bulking System Market Consumption Analysis, Emerging Trends and Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Urethral Bulking System Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The urethral bulking system is a medical device used to treat urinary incontinence in women. The system involves injecting bulking agents, such as collagen or silicone, into the walls of the urethra to create a bulge that helps to prevent leakage of urine. Urinary incontinence is a common condition that can be caused by a variety of factors, such as childbirth, aging, or surgery. It occurs when the muscles that control the bladder become weak or damaged, leading to the involuntary leakage of urine. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as Non-surgical treatment options that can be performed without general anaesthesia, coupled with minimal side effects.

In addition, increasing cases of urethral incontinence in females. Menopause, hysterectomy, pregnancy, and childbirth are a few of the main underlying health issues that cause urethral incontinence in women. Moreover, a changed lifestyle is a key cause of urethral incontinence is acting as a major driving factor for market growth. According to NCBI, as of 2022, Over 423 million adults (20 years and older) worldwide are thought to suffer from urine incontinence. Between 24 and 45 per cent of women report having some level of incontinence. Women between the ages of 20 and 39 who report urine incontinence range from 7% to 37%. 9% to 39% of women over 60 reports having daily incontinence, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for vaccines in the global market. Furthermore, growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, as well as Advancements in technology leading to new products and treatment options are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, healthcare providers may be unaware of the urethral bulking system or its benefits are restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Urethral Bulking System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to an increase in the prevalence of urine incontinence in adults, the availability of novel bulking gel, improvements in technology, and the success or result of bulking agents in treating urinary continence conditions. Presence of major players selling kits for urethral bulking systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factor such as Stress urine incontinence is becoming more common among both men and women in the region and is burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Contura International Ltd.

Coloplast Corp

CR Bard, Inc.

Merz Aesthetics Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Uroplasty, Inc.

Q-Med AB

ASCENTX MEDICAL, INC.,

AstraZeneca Plc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of its purchase of CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the US that specialises in the research and development of innovative therapies for resistant and uncontrolled hypertension as well as chronic kidney disease.

In December 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation and Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited have announce that Boston Scientific will make a partial offer to purchase a majority stake in Acotec, a Chinese medical technology company that provides solutions for various interventional procedures, up to a maximum of 65% of the company’s shares. Both businesses will have prospects for expansion as a result of this investment.

In October 2022, BD India, a leading provider of medical technology, teamed up with Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), a famous government research institute, to sterilise one of its medical devices, Venflon Pro, using an electron beam (e-beam) technology at RRCAT’s Indore site. The scientists and engineers at RRCAT created and constructed the full e-beam facility. It is the only such facility in India that is certified to ISO 13485 and has regulatory approval for irradiating Class A and Class B medical equipment. This important relationship is a turning point in medical equipment manufacturers’ understanding of e-beam technology’s advantages in the nation. Also, it might improve India’s local infrastructure for processing equipment, allowing the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbharta to come true.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Disease Type:

Stress urinary incontinence

Urge incontinence

Overflow incontinence

Functional incontinence

Others

By Agent:

Bulkamid

Coaptite

Durasphere

Macroplastique

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World