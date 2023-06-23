Feed antioxidants Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Feed antioxidants Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Feed antioxidants. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Global Feed antioxidants Market is valued approximately at USD 342.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Feed antioxidants are ingredients used in feed for animals on purpose for boosting their shelf-life of feed by avoiding unnecessary oxidation in finished feeds and animal’s entrails. High-yielding animals necessitate a balanced nutritional diet to remain healthy and perform maximally. Feed antioxidants prevent oxidative process that is carried out by autoxidation or hydrolysis. Also, during the storage of animal feed, many chemical processes take place that alters their natural properties. These antioxidants help protect feed nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, pigments, flavoring and fats agents from deterioration. . Increasing demand for animal-based products coupled with increasing awareness regarding animal health are key driving forces of the market growth.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

For instance, according to World Health Organization, per capita consumption of milk is expected to reach 89.5 kg/year in 2030 from 78.1 kg/year in 1997-99, Similarly, the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030 from 36.4 kg/year in 1997-99. As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. Apart from this, growth in feed production and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality are further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, growth in poultry and aquafeed sectors is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of natural antioxidants impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Feed antioxidants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large livestock industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for protein-rich products such as dairy and meat would create lucrative growth prospects for the Feed antioxidants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco

Kemin

Adisseo (Subsidiary of Bluestar Group) Perstorp

Alltech

Novus International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Animal:

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

