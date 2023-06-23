Taiwan’s MediaTek controls shrinking 4G chipset market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek continues to control a majority share of the shrinking 4G smartphone chipset market, according to technology research firm Omdia on Thursday (June 22).

MediaTek controlled 53% of the 4G chipset market in the first quarter of the year, Omdia said. As smartphone makers increasingly switch to 5G chips, the 4G sector has contracted 30% year-over-year, from 141 million units in 1Q22 to 99 million in 1Q23, the report said.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s biggest rival in the space continues to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, with both companies supplying 4G chips to several of the same smartphone manufacturers. Samsung and Xiaomi are the biggest customers for MediaTek, while Huawei and Xiaomi are the biggest clients for Qualcomm.

As for market share in the 5G Android smartphone sector, Qualcomm remains the biggest player in this space. Devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips accounted for 31% of all 5G phones during the first quarter, up from 25% a year earlier, according to Omdia.

Meanwhile, Apple has been the largest 5G chipset maker every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2021, per Omdia. The chips designed by Apple are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).