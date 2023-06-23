Fashion trends for summer 2023: Colorful and cropped

This summer, young women are wearing tube tops and crop tops — anything, as long as it shows off your tummy. The look that was popularized 20 years ag... This summer, young women are wearing tube tops and crop tops — anything, as long as it shows off your tummy. The look that was popularized 20 years ago by pop stars like Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears sparked debate in schools about dress codes. Now it's back, combined with low-rise baggy pants. "Y2K style" describes current fashions inspired by the noughties.