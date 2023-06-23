Guatemala finds greater benefits in Taiwan relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guatemala benefits more from Taiwan than it would from China, Guatemalan professor Lourdes Balconi said in an interview with Japanese media recently.

Balconi, head of the Political Science Department at Universidad Rafael Landivar, said China claims to provide economic cooperation to Central and South American countries, pressuring them to sever ties with Taiwan, CNA reported. However, even if a country did abandon Taiwan to borrow money from China for infrastructure projects, it would lose control over these projects if it fails to repay the debt, she said.

During President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) visit to Guatemala in March, proposals were made for infrastructure development and healthcare aid, Balconi pointed out. Taiwan is a more equal partner than China, she said.

Commenting on the Guatemalan presidential election, which is just days away (June 25), two of the three top candidates have vowed to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan if elected, Balconi said.

Amid U.S.-China rivalry, companies are readjusting their supply chains to reduce dependence on China, the professor said. This gives Guatemala an opportunity for friend shoring by establishing supply chains with friendly countries.

By maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it would be easier to attract investments from countries like the U.S. and Japan. This would give Guatemala’s economy a boost, she argued.

Guatemala is one of two remaining allies Taiwan has in Central America after Honduras switched recognition to Beijing in March.

Tsai visited Guatemala in late March to bolster relations and highlight the results of bilateral cooperation. Less than a month later, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei visited Taiwan and vowed to continue ties, saying, "I want everyone to trust that Guatemala will continue to be a solid diplomatic ally to the Republic of Taiwan and will continue to deepen cooperation in all areas."