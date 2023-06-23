Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/23 15:07
A girl cools off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperatures have been ...
People, seen through a glass of a street food stand, sit at Kadikoy sea promenade at the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Pho...
Members of Russia's Young Army Cadets National Movement hold candles marking the 82nd anniversary of the German invasion of the Soviet Union at the Wo...
Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, Wednesd...
A model wears a creation as part of the Jordanluca men's and women's Spring Summer 2024 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, ...
A spectators displays her hat after the Prix de Diane horse race at the Chantilly horse track, north of Paris, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Christ...
Britain's King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, right, react as they watch a race at day two of the Royal Asc...
Ukrainian policemen help an injured woman into an ambulance after a Russian rocket attack on a residential neighbourhood in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Wednesd...
A Ukrainian wounded soldier gets the first aid at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Phot...
Road patrol workers mows the edge of a country road next to a field of poppies near Wernigerode, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias...
A competitor dives in the Seine river near the Eiffel Tower during a training session prior to the Red Bull Cliff Diving event Friday, June 16, 2023 i...
Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives in an exhibition room at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Dutc...

June 16-22, 2023

From the war in Ukraine, to the celebration of the summer solstice at Stonehenge, to a heat wave in Lithuania, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Karadjias in Nicosia, Cyprus.

