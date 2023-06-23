Blueberry Extract Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 1.38% by 2030 | Blueberries Medical, Bio-Botanica

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Blueberry Extract Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Blueberry Extract Market is valued at approximately USD 294.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.38 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The genus vaccinium includes the tiny fruit known as the blueberry. A natural healing supplement called blueberry extract is created from blueberry juice. It can be obtained from little wild blueberries or blueberries grown under cultivation. It includes healthy plant chemicals such as flavonoids quercetin and anthocyanins as well as being a great source of minerals and antioxidants. Blueberries contain the antioxidant lycopene. Diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, age-related macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, and high cholesterol are all helped by it.

Blueberries are the top superfood for reducing the signs of depression, as reported by the Psychiatric Times. The strong impact it has on the brain is a contributing factor. Brain neurological reactions are brought on by blueberries. They have therefore been demonstrated to greatly enhance mood and cognition. People now have a greater interest in natural goods due to a shift in market trends, which will significantly contribute to the expansion of the current blueberry extract market. Over the course of the forecast period, increasing consumer understanding of multifunctional dietary supplements and foods is anticipated to boost the market.

Sales are also anticipated to be boosted by growing public awareness of the health advantages of using blueberry extract as a food additive or dietary supplement. Over the forecast period, the well-recognized advantages of blueberry extract in enhancing eye vision are also anticipated to be a driving factor. On the basis of the final application, the blueberry extraction market can be further divided into pharma, foods and beverages, health supplements, cosmetics and skincare, and others. Jams, pies, syrups, drinks, and cobblers are further divided into the food and beverage category. Functional foods and nutritional supplements are further sub-segments of the nutraceuticals market. However, side effects of blueberry extract stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blueberry Extract Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, due to rising interest in health and well-being among consumers and a growing preference for organic blueberry extracts, the United States now controls most of the global market for blueberry extract. North America is the fastest growing region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Blueberries Medical Corp.

Bio-Botanica Inc

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

INI Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Berrico FoodCompany

Future Ceuticals, Inc.

JF Natural

Carrubba Inc.

Life Extension

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Liquid

Powder

Pills

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

