Global Rye Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR of by 2030 | Agrex, Agrozan Commodities DMCC

Global Rye market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Rye is considered a minor crop in comparison to wheat, and acreage continues to drop in most parts of the world. Rye is a very hardy crop. It can withstand hard winters, sandy soils with low fertility, and drought. It is more resistant to aluminum toxicity than other cereals and so better adapted to severely acidic soils. It requires around 30% less water than wheat. In certain circumstances, rye production is the only way to generate economic returns on marginal land. The market demand is primarily driven by the ways of adjusting to risks and uncertainties in countries with poor quality soil and it can also handle colder temperatures as compared to other grains.

In addition, factors such as favorable quantity of essential nutrients such as vitamin B, vitamin C, folate, fiber, and certain amino acids, coupled with the rising public awareness towards health benefits of rye are increasing the demand for the crop. According to Statista, The global market for dietary fibres is expected to be worth $6.2 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. Furthermore, the increasing demands for fiber-rich food products are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, rapid climatic changes is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Rye market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of healthy food option and as a staple food. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising demand for the crop in the countries of this region are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agrex Inc.

Agrozan Commodities DMCC

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Louis Dreyfus Company Asia Pte. Ltd.

Olam International Ltd.

The Soufflet Group

Vandaele Seeds Ltd

Northstar Commodity Pvt. Ltd.

Anderson Hay & Grain Co. Inc.

LG Seeds

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Archer Daniels Midland Co., a leader in sustainable nutrition and agriculture, and PepsiCo have established a pioneering strategic commercial collaboration to collaborate closely on efforts aimed at drastically increasing regenerative agriculture across their respective North American supply chains. This strategic alliance, between two multinational corporations with strong carbon reduction ambitions, is anticipated to cover up to 2 million acres by 2030. The businesses’ talents cover the food and agriculture value chains, establishing a distinctive, expansive platform to aid farmers in switching to regenerative agriculture and increasing their climate change resilience.

In September 2022, Louis Dreyfus Company Asia Pte. Ltd. (LDC) and Longriver Farms announced that they had reached an agreement for LDC to purchase Emerald Grain Pty. Ltd. (Emerald Grain). This development is consistent with LDC’s dedication to the Australian market and our strategic goals to further solidify our position as the industry leader in key Agri-commodities merchandising activities.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Human consumption

Animal feed

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World