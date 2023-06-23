GMO Label Food Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2030 | Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, Danone

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “GMO Label Food Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global GMO Label Food Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

For consumers, the biggest change is the elimination of the term “GMO,” which means genetically modified organisms. Consumers will be able to recognize and avoid the sorts of food goods they want to avoid thanks to mandatory labelling. Some Americans might desire to refrain from consuming specific foods that could be introduced through GM techniques for ethical or religious reasons.

Organizations focused on food safety, quality, and clean labelling have grown quickly, reflecting the goals and demands of society as a whole. The main proponents of food safety regulations are consumers and other nonprofit groups. For instance, the Nationwide Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard mandated the USDA create a national disclosure standard for certain food items or ingredients that have been “bioengineered” in July 2016. Consumers are asking for additional details regarding a product’s component list, provenance, manufacturing procedure, transportation, storage, and safety testing in relation to GMO labelling. Moreover, the rising focus on adopting clean label food products is positively influencing the market demand.

According to Statista, in 2021, it was estimated that the clean-label food products sector worth around USD 13.15 billion, which is projected to reach USD 20.64 billion by 2026. Accordingly, various food producers have begun focusing on responding to GMO tagging as a result of the significant increase in the number of regulations enforcing strict GMO rules and rising customers awareness for healthy edible items. Numerous non-governmental groups that are actively promoting consumer knowledge and battling for non-GMO obligatory labelling regulations, such as the Green Americans, Organic Consumers Association, and others, reflect consumer awareness. The rise in non-GMO product releases from the sector of food and beverages, as well as rising number of strategic initiatives by the market players are factors that are contributing to the market’s expansion over the forecasting years. However, the False Claiming of GMO Labeled Food stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global GMO Labeled Food Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, while some base the amount on the overall food item, most mandatory labelling rules are based on the percentage of GMOs in any one component of a food product. The 0.9% level is used by countries with the strictest regulations, such as the European Union, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Australia. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The GMO labelling criterion is higher in South Korea, where anything less than 3% is regarded as accidental.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kellogg Company

Campbell Soup Company

Danone

ConAgra Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Organic Valley

Ingredion Incorporated

Nature’s Path Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Types:

Processed Food

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World