Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market 2023 Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players – BrainMD Health, Clutch Nutrition ApS

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356

Global Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market is valued at approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage includes various nutrients desired by us, essential vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fatty acids. The Brain Health Functional Food and Beverages are products that contain various nutritional properties generally required by the human brain to function properly. It is a safe way to provide mental health benefits to consumers, increasing mental illnesses, increasing awareness of mental health & well-being, increasing demand, increasing availability and access to brain health functional food and beverage and consumption of snacks for leisure time, and increasing expenditure of consumers in brain health functional food and beverages are the factors driving the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization, it was estimated that 15% of adults globally suffer from mental health issues in the year 2019. 85% of people in low and middle-income countries are deprived of any mental health treatment, due to which WHO launched a Special initiative for mental health in 2019 for easy accessibility of treatment in the six regions with the aim of providing access to 100 million more people in these regions. Increasing mental illnesses and increasing initiatives for improving mental health are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are Increasing availability and access to brain health functional food and beverage, increasing demand and consumption of snacks for leisure time, and increasing expenditure of consumers in brain health functional food and beverages. Furthermore, the focus of market players in incorporating new technologies and customized solutions and emerging new raw material products are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the risk of side effects of Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in the mental issues among the large population, increasing awareness of including brain health functional food and beverages into their diet, and increasing initiatives by the government to improve mental health and well-being. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising mental health awareness, increasing consumption of brain health functional food and beverages, improved lifestyle led to the awareness of healthy diet, and easy availability of raw materials in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356

Major market players included in this report are:

BrainMD Health

Clutch Nutrition ApS

Brain Bar

Cerebelly

Rage Coffee

Kellogg’s Company

Koios Beverage Corp

Ingenuit Brands – Brainiac

OF DREAMS & KNOWLEDGE – MILESTONE

Memore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Ingredients offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Ingredients:

Anthocyanins

Choline

Resveratrol

Ashwagandha

Ginkgo Biloba

Omega 3

Vitamins & Minerals

L-theanine

Curcumin

Others

By Product:

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Baby Food

Nutritional Bars & Supplements

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World