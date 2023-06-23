Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market 2023 Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players – BrainMD Health, Clutch Nutrition ApS

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356
Global Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market is valued at approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage includes various nutrients desired by us, essential vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fatty acids. The Brain Health Functional Food and Beverages are products that contain various nutritional properties generally required by the human brain to function properly. It is a safe way to provide mental health benefits to consumers, increasing mental illnesses, increasing awareness of mental health & well-being, increasing demand, increasing availability and access to brain health functional food and beverage and consumption of snacks for leisure time, and increasing expenditure of consumers in brain health functional food and beverages are the factors driving the market growth.
According to the World Health Organization, it was estimated that 15% of adults globally suffer from mental health issues in the year 2019. 85% of people in low and middle-income countries are deprived of any mental health treatment, due to which WHO launched a Special initiative for mental health in 2019 for easy accessibility of treatment in the six regions with the aim of providing access to 100 million more people in these regions. Increasing mental illnesses and increasing initiatives for improving mental health are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Other important components driving market increase are Increasing availability and access to brain health functional food and beverage, increasing demand and consumption of snacks for leisure time, and increasing expenditure of consumers in brain health functional food and beverages. Furthermore, the focus of market players in incorporating new technologies and customized solutions and emerging new raw material products are the factors creating major market opportunities in the forecast period. However, the risk of side effects of Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in the mental issues among the large population, increasing awareness of including brain health functional food and beverages into their diet, and increasing initiatives by the government to improve mental health and well-being. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising mental health awareness, increasing consumption of brain health functional food and beverages, improved lifestyle led to the awareness of healthy diet, and easy availability of raw materials in the region.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356
Major market players included in this report are:
BrainMD Health
Clutch Nutrition ApS
Brain Bar
Cerebelly
Rage Coffee
Kellogg’s Company
Koios Beverage Corp
Ingenuit Brands – Brainiac
OF DREAMS & KNOWLEDGE – MILESTONE
Memore
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Ingredients offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Ingredients:
Anthocyanins
Choline
Resveratrol
Ashwagandha
Ginkgo Biloba
Omega 3
Vitamins & Minerals
L-theanine
Curcumin
Others
By Product:
Bakery Products
Dairy Products
Cereals & Grains
Baby Food
Nutritional Bars & Supplements
Others
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2356
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://reportocean.us/