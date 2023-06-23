Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030 | Baxter International, Biotest

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD 27.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Plasma protein therapeutics is a biological medicine made up of plasma. It is a biological substance with a distinct chemical composition depending upon how it was produced and processed. The majority of blood is made up of plasma, contains water, salts, proteins, antibodies, and enzymes. The Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is expanding because of factors such as increasing incidence of immune deficiency disorder and surge in geriatric populations. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few years.

Plasma protein therapies are used in the treatment of various chronic, life-threatening, and genetic diseases. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few years. According to Statista, plasma demand around the world was expected to increase up to 50 million liters by 2020. Furthermore, in 2020, more than 1018.8 metric tons of albumin were consumed worldwide and projected to reach around 1125.5 metric tons by 2022. It is a global protein generated from blood plasma used for cancer diagnostics and therapies, and Morbus Wilson treatments. It is used mostly for cancer diagnostics and therapies. Another important component driving space is increasing geriatric populations. In 2022, Monaco was the country with the highest percentage of total population that was over the age of 65. Monaco has the oldest population in the world with 36 percent of Japanese over 65. Germany on the other hand has 22 percent of its population being over 65 in 2022.

In addition Approximately 25% of the world’s population is under 15, while 10% is over 65. The youngest population in the world is found in Africa. Indicating the low life expectancy in many nations, 40% of people on the continent are under the age of 15 and less than 4% are over 65. Contrarily, in Europe, a greater proportion of the population is over 65 than is under 15 years old. Furthermore, in 2021 Baxter International Inc. announced the global launch of PrisMax 2. It is designed to simplify delivery of continuous renal replacement therapy and organ support plasma therapies, while providing flexibility to meet the demands of the intensive care unit . The PrisMax 2 system features the company’s TrueVue digital health portfolio, as well as the PrismaLung blood-gas exchanger that delivers extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal therapy to support acute respiratory dysfunction. However, the high cost of Plasma Protein Therapeutics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of increase in healthcare expenditure. According to Statista, the Health Care segment of north America is projected to reach USD 20.77 billion in 2023 and expected to show an annual growth rate of 12.25% in between 2023 to 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 32.97 billion by 2027.Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and increasing research and development related to plasma protein therapies in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Baxter International

Biotest

CSL Behring

China Biologics

GRIFOLS, S.A.

Kedrion

Octapharma USA, Inc

Shire Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

ADMA Biologics, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product Type:

C1 esterase Inhibitors

Albumins

Immunoglobulins

Others

By Application:

Hereditary Angioedema

Hemophilia

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World