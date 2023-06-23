Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of by 2030 | Aspen Healthcare, Healthway Medical Group

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market is valued at approximately USD [value not provided] billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than [percentage not provided] over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Ambulatory Healthcare Service provides treatment and diagnosis of various diseases. It is medical care that is provided on an outpatient basis. It includes Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management, and Other Applications. The Ambulatory Healthcare Service market is expanding because of factors such as the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders

According to WHO studies, chronic diseases are expected to account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths worldwide by 2020. Also, 71% of deaths in developing countries are caused by ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% by stroke, and 70% by diabetes. Whereas rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing technological advancements create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, operational and regulatory uncertainties hamper market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric populations, and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Whereas North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing technological advancement , rising R&D activities by market players

Major market players included in this report are:

Aspen Healthcare

Healthway Medical Group

Medical Facilities Corporation

NueHealth

SHERIDAN HEALTHCARE

Surgery Partners

Surgical Care Affiliates

Terveystalo Healthcare

By Application:

Ophthalmology,

Orthopedics,

Gastroenterology,

Pain Management,

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World