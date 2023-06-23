Transplant Diagnostics Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Transplant Diagnostics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 721.30 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Transplant diagnostics are tests carried out to determine whether the organ recipient and donor are compatible before or after transplant. The major driving factor for the market are increase in the technological advancements in the field of transplants and rising number of transplant procedures. Moreover, strategic initiatives by market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market players over the forecast period 2022-2029.
According to the research conducted at Report Ocean, there is a strong need for liver, kidney, heart, and lung transplants. Organ failure is most commonly caused by alcohol usage, drug addiction, and inactivity. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 41,354 organ transplants were carried out in the United States in 2021, a 5.9 percent increase over the previous year and the first time the yearly total went above 40,000. Organ transplantation also increases patient survival and quality of life, has a significant positive effect on public health, and reduces the socioeconomic burden of organ failure. Europe is a leader in this field because of the European Union’s (EU) generally uniform and systematic approach to organ transplantation, well-established national programmes, global infrastructure to allow organ sharing, and clearly defined exchange policies. However, high cost of organ transplantation is restraining the market growth over the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is dominating the market space in 2021. Major influences include the widespread use of cutting-edge methods and diagnostic technologies, rising healthcare costs, and the accessibility of qualified personnel. Due to factors including a highly established healthcare infrastructure and the availability of qualified specialists, the U.S. has the biggest market share. Additionally, the widespread use of stem cell therapies, and soft tissue transplants is promoting regional market expansion. Along with this, Asia Pacific is growing with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029 owing to rising adoption of innovative diagnostic technology, and rising number of organ transplant in the region excelling the growth of the market.
Major market players included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG.
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc.
Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.
Affymetrix, Inc.
Omixon Ltd.
Hologic, Inc.
Merck KGaA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Technology:
Molecular Assay
Non-molecular Assay
By Product:
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
